Talks Continue Over Tanker Burning in Red Sea as U.S. Releases Video

Salvage efforts for the burning crude oil tanker Sounion have remained stalled for a week with new reports that Greece as the flag state of the 164,000 dwt crude oil tanker is leading diplomatic talks with Saudi Arabia exploring options. A U.S. spokesperson late in the week said it was their understanding that the vessel remains immobilized with the fires continuing, while the Department of Defense declassified drone footage of the fires.

No official reason has been confirmed for the delay in the salvage attempts while several reports including the U.S. Pentagon cited ongoing safety concerns for the tugs and their crews hired for the salvage effort. A spokesperson for EUNAVFOR Aspides which was providing warships to protect the salvage effort referenced unspecified “technical issues,” with some reports saying more powerful tugs would be required to move the laden tanker.

Reports in the Greek media are saying government officials are consulting with Saudi Arabia on the options. They suggest despite the dangers there may be an attempt to tow the tanker to Saudi Arabia. The alternate is a ship-to-ship transfer of the crude oil, which could at least reduce the volume susceptible to a spill. The concern is that the fires will eventually compromise the integrity of the vessel.

Ερυθρ? Θ?λασσα: Ν?ες εικ?νες του φλεγ?μενου «Sounion»!

Το υπ? ελληνικ? σημα?α δεξαμεν?πλοιο παραμ?νει ακυβ?ρνητο στην Ερυθρ? Θ?λασσα μετ? απ? επ?θεση των ανταρτ?ν Χο?θι της Υεμ?νης.

?να αποτ?λεσμα της εμπλοκ?ς μας στον π?λεμο!

Για το τ?ποτα...



The Houthi militants promised not to interfere with the salvage efforts but reports received by the UK Maritime Trade Operations indicate the continuing stalking of vessels in the Sea. Sea. Friday, UKMTO received reports of a small skiff 60 nautical miles southwest of Hudaydah, Yemen with three people aboard. Two people were using binoculars and the small boat came with 400 meters of the merchant ship before withdrawing when the onboard security guards displayed their weapons.

Last week, UKMTO also reported that impostors were using its ID to contact ships in the Red Sea. The vessels were reportedly being told to turn on their AIS signal and provide location details.

The Houthis issued a claim on Saturday to have downed another American MQ-9 drone over Yemen. Without providing details, they said it was the eight brought down during the conflict. In the past, the Houthis have released videos and pictures of debris. When asked by the Associated Press, a spokesperson for the U.S. military said yesterday they had “received no reports” of American military drones being downed over Yemen.

