Taiwan’s Synera Group Enters South Korean Offshore Wind Market

Taiwan’s Synera Renewable Energy Group (SRE) has entered the South Korean market in partnership with Moondo Wind Energy (MWE), and has plans to develop an offshore wind project in the country’s south. This marks Synera’s second venture beyond its base in Taiwan, following its recent expansion in Northern Kyushu, Japan.

The new venture is a bottom-fixed offshore wind project and has already secured a license from the South Korean government. The project has a capacity of 840 MW and will be located in the waters around Geomundo Island, Yeosu City at the southwestern tip of the Korean Peninsula.

“With the Korean government’s plan of ramping up renewables, we are excited to play a role in the country’s burgeoning offshore wind sector. Over the past decade, SRE has built a strong track record as a leading offshore wind developer in Taiwan. We are now keen to share our expertise with neighboring markets,” said Lucan Lin, Chairperson of SRE.

South Korea is rapidly building out its offshore wind capacity, which has made it an attractive market for foreign energy developers. Last month, the government announced a 2.8 GW renewable energy tender, 1.5 GW of which is for offshore wind. This tender is part of a series of bids planned under the Offshore Wind Power Competitive Bidding Roadmap, which Korea launched in August. Through the tenders, the government aims to auction 7-8 GW of offshore wind capacity from this year through the first half of 2026.

South Korea is aligning large-scale investment in offshore wind to benefit other related infrastructure such as ports and shipbuilding. Early this month, Ulsan City officials announced establishment of a consortium to develop the world’s largest floating wind farm. The consortium will include international and domestic companies, and is poised to create manufacturing opportunities for Ulsan-based shipbuilding companies.