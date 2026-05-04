Sweden Arrests Chinese Master of Detained Shadow Fleet Tanker



Swedish prosecutors reported that they have arrested the captain of a product tanker that was detained yesterday, May 2, in Swedish waters. It marks the fifth vessel Sweden has detained since the beginning of March and the third that it has suspected of sailing under a false flag.

Prosecutors said on Monday, May 4, the captain of the product tanker Jin Hui has been arrested on suspicion of using a false document. Under Swedish law, it is a felony to present a false document to the authorities. They also suspect the tanker was in violation of the Maritime Code regarding a lack of seaworthiness.

“There are several indicators that make the ship interesting, for example, it is on several sanctions lists, including the EU and the UK,” said the Swedish Coast Guard after having directed the ship to anchor off Trellborg. “The Swedish Coast Guard suspects that the vessel is falsely flagged, as there are a number of uncertainties regarding the vessel's flag status, and that it therefore does not meet the requirements for seaworthiness as set out in international regulations and agreements.”

The ship’s ownership and flag have been uncertain and listed in databases as false since it was sold in 2025. Its last known flag was in Panama in 2024, and recently it has been listed as sailing under the flag of Syria.

Swedish authorities continue to pursue these cases on the grounds of protecting the environment. They had said in 2025 that they planned to increase surveillance after numerous incidents in the Baltic.

The first vessel stopped this year was a small cargo ship named Caffa, which was also suspected of sailing under a false flag. The master was arrested on similar charges of presenting a false document and was held for about a month. Prosecutors, however, released the master of the Caffa in late April, saying it is difficult to prove that the captain knowingly presented false documents. However, last week, the ship was seized under a request from Ukraine, which charges that the ship had transported grain from the occupied regions of Ukraine.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

Swedish authorities also stopped another product tanker, Sea Owl 1, in March. The Russian captain was also arrested on charges of presenting a false document. Both the Sea Owl 1 and the Caffa remain under detention for deficiencies in their safety equipment and operations.

Sweden also detained a tanker and a bulker in April. Both of those vessels were permitted to pay a fine and depart.

