Supertanker Disconnects from Pipeline in Storm Causing Oil Slick



Thai Oil along with multiple government agencies are racing to contain an oil slick that occurred overnight as a supertanker owned by Japan’s Mitsui O.S.K. Lines disconnected from an offshore pipeline connection during a storm. Oil dispersants, booms, and skimmers are being deployed to contain the spill.

The National Maritime Interests Protection Center (ThaiMecc) initially reported that an estimated 10 cubic meters or approximately 10,000 liters of oil had spilled in the Si Racha District southeast of Bangkok on the Gulf of Thailand. Later reports doubled the estimate to 20,000 liters.

The supertanker Phoenix Jamnagar (311,798 dwt – registered in Singapore) was at the offshore terminal connected to the pipeline. The vessel which was built in 2019 is reported to be operating under charter to Thai Oil.

Spill was drifting to the south at 1 to 2 knots (ThaiMecc)

The spill happened around midnight on June 5 due to unexpected severe weather conditions, including high waves and sudden strong winds. The company initiated a process to stop the oil transfer but during the sudden storm, the breakaway coupling worked as designed to prevent damage to the ship or pipeline. It disengaged causing the spill which officials report took 30 minutes to stop. Safety values permitted what is being called a small amount of oil.

Officials were reporting that booms were strung at 399 and 600 meters but the spill spread to create a slick covering an area estimated at 10 meters by 10 meters (32 feet) and being driven southward at a speed of 1 to 2 knots.

Boats and helicopters with dispersant were crossing the area and a skimmer had also been deployed. The goal was to complete the skimming operation by Friday afternoon.

Thai officials said the focus remains on protecting the marine environment. They believe it was an accident caused by the sudden storm. No damage was apparent to the tanker or the pipeline.

