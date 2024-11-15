Suez Canal Completes Largest Transit as Floating Dock is Towed to Turkey



The Suez Canal recently completed one of the most unique transits and the largest of its kind in the 154-year history of the waterway. A missive floating dock being transferred from Singapore to Turkey made its way north on November 7 and 8 after intricate planning.

The Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Ossama Rabiee explained that the transit of the floating dock required several pre-transit procedures, starting with the navigation plan prepared by the Navigation Monitoring Center, followed by discussions and analysis of necessary navigation safety measures for the safe transit of the dock at the SCA's Simulation and Maritime Training Academy. An initial inspection of the dock was then conducted at the Suez Anchorage Area by a working group of pilots and tug masters.

Two powerful tugs were at the head of the tow moving the dock (SCA)

The transit of the floating dock Dourado is considered a non-conventional transit operation as it was moved through guided by tugs without propulsion power. It is 91,000 tons and had a total transit length (including the dock and tugs) of 1,476 feet (450 meters) with a width of 295 feet (90 meters). As such, it became the largest floating unit to transit the Canal by towing.

The Suez Canal Authority highlights that the transit was only possible because of the canal expansion program as part of its southern sector development project. Before the expansion, the maximum allowable beam under the navigation rules was 70 meters for the transit. The expansion project added 40 meters to the canal’s width on the eastern side and also reduced water current effects. This enhanced navigation safety in the southern sector.

Despite the enhancements to the canal, the SCA notes the dock’s transit required precise maneuvering and careful monitoring of the water and air currents to maintain its navigational axis throughout the voyage.

Additional tugs were placed alongside and at the rear of the dock for the transit (SCA)

As the dock was relying solely on tugs a speed restriction of a maximum of 4 knots was placed on the transit. Once the dock arrived in the canal’s southern anchorage, two escort tugs from Singapore, Hulk II and Maverick 1, were positioned at the front of the dock. Five SCA tugs and a lead boat were assigned with one tug placed on each side in the central position and the others providing rear support. The team also consisted of 16 canal pilots and 10 tug masters.

The dock moving as part of a northbound convoy required 24 hours to complete the transit of the Suez Canal.

