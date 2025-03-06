Strikes Against Royal Navy’s Tug Operator Postponed



The two unions representing the masters and crews of the tugs that support the UK’s Royal Navy announced they were postponing planned strikes. The actions would have impacted the support for vessels that the Navy’s bases as well as other critical services such as the delivery of supplies and munitions.

At issue were the complaints by the two unions, Unite and Prospect, that their members were not being consulted as part of the new services contract being negotiated by operator Serco Marine and the UK’s Ministry of Defense. The contract covers services at Navy bases in Devonport, Portsmouth, Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock, and Kyle of Lochalsh.

The company has a 10-year contract valued at £1.2 billion ($1.5 million) which is up for renewal. Serco provides navigational support for everything from the pride of the fleet aircraft carriers and nuclear subs to all other naval vessels and is also responsible for delivering fuel, water, and munitions at all Royal Navy ports, tank cleaning, and passenger transportation. Serco took over these critical roles in 2008 as part of the government’s move to privatize the Royal Maritime Auxiliary Service.

Promise, which mainly provides services at Faslane, Portsmouth, and Devonport, began the strikes with a 24-hour stoppage on February 3 and continued with actions short of a strike, which include adherence to work rules and a ban on overtime. Unite was scheduled to start a series of walkouts as well refusing overtime as of today, March 6.

Following talks with the MoD, Serco, and the Royal Navy, Unite reported that it had agreed to suspend its strike action at Devonport, Portsmouth, Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock, and Kyle of Lochalsh. Serco has agreed to delay signing its new contract with the MoD to allow for 30 days of union consultations.

“There will now be a consultation period to ensure the service is fit for purpose under the new contract. During this period, strike action will be suspended but action short of strikes will continue,” said Unite national officer John McGookin.

The unions contended that the government was looking to reduce the contract by £250 million ($310 million) which Unite says is putting nearly 100 jobs at risk. Unite has 300 members which represent about half of the workforce. It said among the steps being discussed was a proposal to reduce the number of tugs used to move nuclear submarines to four from the current six.

Serco had confirmed to the BBC that negotiations regarding the in-port contract were ongoing while emphasizing that no changes had been agreed. The MoD said it was an issue between the employer and the unions and a strike would not impact the Royal Navy’s operations. Serco had promised to keep the unions apprised of the negotiations.