Strike Turns Into a Fistfight at HD Hyundai

The Korean Metal Workers' Union (KMWU) is calling for a government inquiry after a violent altercation at HD Hyundai Ulsan, which injured multiple people and resulted in the arrest of one security guard.

The KMWU is demanding higher wages in ongoing contract negotiations, and has launched a series of seven-hour strikes at HD Hyundai Ulsan. On October 30, union members tried to set up sunshade tents on a roadway in the shipyard during a strike action, and they were confronted by a large force of company security officers. The guards attempted to prevent them from setting up the tents, and a fight ensued, resulting in multiple injuries on both sides. The union provided a video of the fight, which appears to show a group of guards chasing down a striker (below).

At least 10 people were injured, including company employees, union members, and one police officer who was hit by a security guard by mistake. The guard was arrested on charges of obstructing official duties.

"Dozens of workers were injured, including branch manager Kim Dong-yeop, whose face was cut and his nose broken," claimed the KMWU. "The authorities must strictly investigate and punish this act of violence at Hyundai Heavy Industries."

It was the second clash in a month at HD Hyundai. On October 10, a similar altercation resulted in dueling lawsuits between union and management, with both sides alleging assault.

The union is seeking a basic pay increase of $115, changes to performance pay calculations, and a change to the retirement age. However, the physical altercations have deepened divisions between labor and management, and it is uncertain how long HD Hyundai will take to negotiate a contract with the KWMU. The other Big Three Korean shipyards, Samsung Heavy Industries and Hanwha Ocean, reached new contract agreements with their unions last month.