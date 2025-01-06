Strategic Marine Delivers Its First Surface Effect Ship for Crew Transfer



Singapore-based builder Strategic Marine is hailing the delivery of its first crew transfer vessel using surface effect technology to increase speed and performance. Delivered to All Energy Services which operates offshore supply vessels in Africa and the Middle East, the new vessel was specifically designed for crew transferred in the offshore oil and gas sector.

Using surface effect, the vessel skims above the seas and waves. It permits the vessel to reach speeds over 50 knots. This permits the operator to reduce transit times which enhances the offshore operations. It also gives the vessel the ability to maintain offshore transits in challenging sea conditions of up to 2.5 meters (over 8 feet). The vessel measures 35 meters (115 feet) in length.

Strategic Marine says that it believes the vessel is a “game changer” for the offshore industry. With reinforced hull and SES active motion dampening technology, the vessel provides safe and efficient transfers even in challenging sea states. It also omits very low noise and has low vibration with reduced motions while underway due to the vessel’s active air cushion.

“This vessel represents a significant leap forward in comfort, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, and we look forward to further expanding our capabilities of building SES vessels in the years to come,” said Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine.

Strategic Marine says the vessel is the product of an ongoing collaboration with AIRCAT Vessels, ESNA – Espeland, and Skomedal Naval Architects, and AES.

Energy Craft 35-14 arrived in Angola in late December 2024. It is registered in the Marshall Islands.