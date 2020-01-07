Storm Hephaestion Disrupts Shipping in Greece

Heavy waves from storm Hephaestion arrive in Chania, Crete (video still via social media) By The Maritime Executive 01-06-2020 11:55:00

[Brief] Storm-force winds from the cold front popularly named "Hephaestion" have disrupted shipping in Greece, keeping ferries moored at the dock. On Sunday night and Monday morning, Force 10-11 winds were reported in parts of the Aegean, with peak gusts reaching 85 knots on the island of Evia. The ro/pax ferries that call at Piraeus and several other key passenger ports were compelled to stay in place. On shore, heavy snow and high winds disrupted travel and led to power outages on the islands of Andros, Tinos, Evia and Zakynthos.

On Monday morning, in the midst of the storm, the freighter Aeolos (IMO 9228382) encountered mechanical difficulties at a position about 60 nm south of Athens in the Myrtoan Sea. According to Greece’s Shipping Ministry, the vessel suffered rudder damage, leaving her adrift. Two nearby good samaritan vessels were diverted to render assistance. According to shore-based AIS tracking, the vessel drifted south-southeast at a speed of about 1.5 knots after losing steering.