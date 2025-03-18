Stena to Install Wind Rotors on New Hybrid Methanol-Fueled Ro-Ro



Continuing its efforts to incorporate new technologies to advance its efforts at reducing emissions, Stena Line is adding two wind rotor sails to one of its two NewMax hybrid vessels and completing the other sister ship “rotor sail ready.” The two vessels currently under construction in China are among the most advanced designs incorporating new technologies to be “future proof” as the company seeks to expand on its strategic ambition of shifting to renewable fuels and cutting CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

The NewNax vessels were ordered in early 2023 to be built by China Merchant’s Jinling Shipyard in WeiHai. At 147 meters (428 feet) in length and with 2,800 lane meters of capacity, the vessels represent an 80 increase over the current ships operating the freight service on the route from Belfast, Northern Ireland to Heysham, England. The ships will be equipped to carry 12 passengers and 26 crew.

Among the advanced features incorporated into the design is a hybrid propulsion plant able to operate on methanol fuel. In addition, to future proof the design, Stena reported during construction it was incorporating technologies that would take advantage of both battery propulsion and shore power when it becomes available.

The company reports it has now completed a deal with Norsepower to add two Rotor Sails to one of the vessels. Each rotor will measure 28 x 4 meters (approximately 92 x 13 feet) and is expected to deliver a further nine percent fuel savings on the planned route. The sister ship will be delivered ready for the future addition of rotor sails.

According to Stena, operating on the Irish Sea between Belfast and Heysham, the vessels will have wind conditions that are very favorable for wind-assisted propulsion. The company has also said that the unique tidal systems prevailing in Heysham can be challenging, so each vessel will be fitted with a technology configuration making the ships more resilient to the prevailing weather conditions. They will have three bow thrusters for maneuverability and specially designed engine/propeller configuration to enhance berthing capabilities in extreme weather conditions.

The first vessel of the class, Stena Futura, was launched in October 2024 (Stena Line)

Steel cutting for the first of the vessels began in January 2024 and its keel was laid in July. The vessel was floated in October as the Stena Futura while the keel for the second ship Stena Connecta was laid at the same time. Stena Connecta was launched at the end of February 2025. The first of the ships is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of this year and the second one in 2026.

The company highlights that it became the first ferry operator to run a vessel on methanol with the 2015 conversion of the Stena Germanica. Since then, it has pursued further steps including the addition of more bulbous bows, tilted propellers, additional shore power capabilities, and experimented with battery power. It views the rotor as the next step in its continuing effort to improve performance and reduce emissions from its fleet.

