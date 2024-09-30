Steel Cutting Begins for Matson’s First New American Containership

Work is getting underway for an American-built containership, the first of three ordered by Matson as part of its $1 billion investment in decarbonization. The cutting of steel plates began at the Philly Shipyard on September 30 for the first of the vessels due for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026 and 2027.

The three new Jones Act-compliant vessels will be built to match the size and speed of Matson's two existing Aloha Class ships, Daniel K. Inouye, and Kamina Hila. They were also built by Philly Shipyard and entered service in 2018 and 2019, as the largest containerships ever constructed in the U.S.

Measuring 854 feet (260 meters) long, the three new Aloha Class vessels will have a carrying capacity of 3,600 TEU. The vessels will operate on either conventional marine fuels or liquefied natural gas (LNG) and are designed to operate at speeds over 23 knots.

While the earlier ships required some modification completed in 2023 and 2024 to operate with LNG, the new ships will be delivered LNG-ready. The new ships will also incorporate other "green ship technology" features, such as a fuel-efficient hull design, environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks, and freshwater ballast systems.

"Our existing Aloha Class ships are among the fastest, most efficient vessels in the Matson fleet," said Matt Cox, chairman and chief executive officer. In addition to added capacity, they will help the company to progress on its decarbonization strategy.

The three new Aloha Class ships will replace three vessels currently deployed in Matson's Hawaii and China-Long Beach express services. Matson plans to name the three new containerships Makua, Malama, and Makena, continuing a tradition of using Hawaiian names. Makua ("mah-KOO-ah") is a Hawaiian word for parent, elder, ancestor, or family, Malama ("MAH-lah-mah") is a Hawaiian word meaning to care for or protect, and Makena ("Mah-KEN-ah") is a Hawaiian word for abundance.

Matson also highlights its reuse of names from its 142-year heritage. Matson's original ships named Makua, Malama, and Makena were all freighters commissioned by the United States Shipping Board (USSB), an emergency agency established by the 1916 Shipping Act to increase the number of U.S. ships supporting the war effort during World War I. They were purchased by Matson in the 1920s and remained active in the Matson fleet for the next two decades.

The order for the vessels was announced in November 2022 continuing a long relationship between Philly Shipyard and Matson. In addition to building the two earlier ships of the Aloha class, the yard delivered four containerships for Matson between 2003 and 2006.

Philly Shipyard, which has agreed to be acquired by Hanwha Ocean, highlights its backlog now consists of seven vessels, including three National Security Multi-Mission Vessels underway for MARAD. Additionally, the company is building a Subsea Rock Installation Vessel (SRIV) for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company.

