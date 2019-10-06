Standards for Smart Container Data Exchange Published

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-06 01:07:08

France-based company Traxens has led the development of the first standards for smart container data exchange now published by the United Nations Centre for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business.

Although many smart containers are already in use, there are no global standards in place to capture and communicate consistently and multi-modally the array of data they generate. Initiated in October 2017 under the leadership of Hanane Becha, innovation & standards senior manager at Traxens, the project aims to provide clear global standards for the exchange of data to ensure interoperability and easy integration within different systems. Data will be generated once and shared between multiple stakeholders, platforms and systems; improving data exchange, automated workflow and alert generation. The new standards will be the basis for API development.

Smart container technology can be combined with other innovations such as blockchain, big data or data pipelines. “Thanks to smart containers standardized messages, the computer representation of the supply chain will become synchronized with the physical world, increasing the speed and accuracy of decision-making, the automation as part of transport and logistics execution and the seamless collaboration between stakeholders. Enhanced data will improve visibility and predictability for stakeholders as well as for regulatory agencies who need detailed information on consignments before they arrive at the border,” said Hanane Becha, innovation & standards senior manager at Traxens.

Traxens' Internet-of-Big-Things technology provides comprehensive, real-time information for managing logistics assets anywhere in the world. The company's solution received the Frost & Sullivan’s Technology Leadership Award in 2019. Based on its recent analysis of the European smart container solutions market for ocean freight, Frost & Sullivan recognized Traxens because it enables a data sharing economy and offers ocean freight industry participants, such as shipping lines, freight forwarders, cargo owners, cross-border agencies and port authorities, with advanced cargo monitoring. It also supports dangerous goods and asset management with a focus on real-time alerts, idle cargo and process planning.

Traxens offers its cloud-based services but also its own telematics devices to enable seamless integration with smart devices. Traxens devices use a patented IoT LowPower mesh network to increase visibility and optimize cellular or satellite network access. Traxens’ IoT platform uses a global positioning system and cellular networks to offer full global coverage and transfer data from even the most remote places.

Traxens has already achieved mass deployment of its digitalized containers, supported by CMA CGM and Mediterranean Shipping Company. By the end of 2019/early 2020, it is expected to have equipped approximately over 100,000 smart containers worldwide.