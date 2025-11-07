Spanish Special Forces Liberate Greek Tanker After Pirate Attack



The Greek-owned tanker Hellas Aphrodite was liberated on the afternoon of November 7, more than 24 hours after the vessel was boarded by pirates off the coast of Somalia. EUNAVFOR Atalanta reports that the 24 crewmembers are safe, having been able to remain in the vessel’s citadel, and that the Spanish frigate ESPS Victoria was standing by the tanker as it prepared to get back underway.

The vessel was boarded yesterday, November 6, while approximately 560 nautical miles southeast of Eyl, Somalia. The master reported small arms fire and that the pirates had launched RPGs toward the tanker, which is loaded with gasoline, before boarding. The crew, which is reported to consist of a master from Montenegro, Greeks, and Filipinos, was able to secure itself in the citadel, where they remained.

The EU forces monitoring the region reported that the Spanish frigate ESPS Victoria (3,160 tons displacement, commissioned in 1987) was on patrol in the area. It was dispatched to the scene.

“After an early show of force, the Pirate Action Group abandoned the merchant tanker,” reports Atalanta. The Victoria was engaging its helicopter, uncrewed aerial vehicle, reconnaissance aircraft, and its Special Operations team.

Atalanta coordinated a combined effort that involved the authorities in the Putland region in Somalia, where the pirates are likely from, as well as a Japanese P3C aircraft, a Seychelles maritime reconnaissance patrol aircraft, and the Spanish Joint Operations Command. Atalanta reports that it remained in contact with the crew during the incident and was in contact with the vessel’s flag state and owner as the incident unfolded.

Hellas Aphrodite was further out to sea off Somalia when it was boarded by pirates using a mothership (EUNAVFOR Atalanta)

Both EUNAVFOR Atalanta and UK Maritime Trade Operations, as well as security consultants, however, are warning that the danger remains high in the region. Martin Kelly, Head of Advisory at EOS Risk Group, highlights that the incident with the Hellas Aphrodite was the third incident suspected to involve the same group of pirates.

While the liberation was taking place, another skiff with three pirates approached an LNG tanker that was 120 nautical miles north of the Hellas Aphrodite. Kelly identifies the vessel as the Marshall Island-flagged Al Thumama (113,749 dwt), which had departed Qatar bound for Poland. UKMTO reports the LNG carrier was able to outrun the small craft.

Atalanta highlights that a coordinated joint operation is ongoing to intercept the dhow that is being used as the mothership for the attacks. It is believed to be an Iranian vessel named Issamohamadi 2, which was taken around the beginning of the month. The team at the Hellas Aphrodite is gathering information that could be used in a prosecution of the pirates. Atalanta says an intensive search is continuing in the region for pirate groups.

The same group is suspected of the approach of the Seychelles-flagged commercial fishing vessel Intertuna Tres on November 2. That vessel’s security team fired warning shots, and the pirate group withdrew. That same day, the Norwegian-flagged bulker Spar Apus also reported a skiff traveling at 15 knots that was approaching. The bulker increased speed and changed course to avoid the suspicious vessel.

On November 3, the product tanker Stolt Sagaland also reported an approach. The pirates reportedly shot at the vessel, and the security team returned fire. The small boat abandoned the attempt and returned to the mothership.

EUNAVFOR Atalanta issued a Threat Bulletin that advises vessels to avoid the region if possible. UKMTO reports it has been briefing vessels in Dubai and shipping companies. Vessels entering the region are being advised to register with the security operations and increase their protection against the pirate groups.

Analysts note that it has been 18 months since the Somali pirate groups have targeted large commercial vessels. Groups have attacked smaller commercial fishing vessels and dhows, sometimes as robbery targets, but did hold a Chinese fishing vessel in December 2024, which was reportedly released the following month. The level of activity this month is raising concerns of a potential resurgence in the piracy efforts.

