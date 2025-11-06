Greek Tanker Reports Gunfire and RPGs in Boarding by Pirates off Somalia

A piracy incident is ongoing off the coast of Somalia after the Greek-owned product tanker Hellas Aphrodite reported it had been attacked and boarded. The incident comes just days after a failed boarding on another tanker and is raising concerns over a resurgence of the pirates after 18 months since they boarded another large cargo ship.

The manager of the vessel, Latsco Shipping, confirmed the incident and said the crew was accounted for and that they remained in contact. It is believed the 24-member crew has locked itself in the citadel and radioed for assistance.

The incident began approximately 550 miles off the coast near Mogadishu this morning, November 6. UK Maritimer Trade Operations reports the master of the vessel said they had been approached from the stern by a small craft, and despite increasing speed and evasive maneuvers, the pirates were able to reach the tanker. The master told UKMTO there had been small arms fire and RPGs launched toward the vessel before the boarding. The tanker is reported not to be carrying armed guards.

The Hellas Aphrodite is a 49,992-dwt product tanker flagged in Malta. It was built in 2016 and is 183 meters (600 feet) in length. It is reported to be transporting a cargo of gasoline from India to South Africa.

The authorities are promising further updates as the situation unfolds. EUNAVFOR Operation Atalanta reports that one of the frigates participating in its operation was on patrol close to the incident. They reported the vessel was closing the distance and ready to take appropriate actions.

The authorities had warned shipping that a pirate group was active in the region, although analysts are noting this incident appears to be further from Somalia and beyond what is considered the primary danger zone. The group appears to be working from a mothership that has remained over the horizon. Atalanta reported two dhows had been seized last weekend, and only one recovered. The other, an Iranian vessel named Issamohahmdi, appears to be being used as the mothership. The warships assigned to Atalanta were reportedly searching for the boat before this latest incident.

On Monday, November 3, the chemical tanker Stolt Sagaland reported it too had been approached. Armed security guards returned fire, and the pirates broke off an attempt at boarding the tanker.

Groups of Somali pirates had reemerged in November 2023 after the Houthis began their efforts from Yemen to interrupt shipping. Somali pirates were successful in seizing a bulker but were caught in a daring raid by the Indian Navy aboard another vessel in December 2023. The last reported attack on a large commercial vessel came in May 2024. The groups have also harassed Chinese and Indian commercial fishing vessels with reports of boarding and robberies.