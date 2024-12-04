Spanish Police Make Two Cocaine Busts from the Same Containership

Spanish authorities are reporting that they have made a second cocaine seizure as they continue to search the containers coming off a vessel that two weeks ago was found to be transporting cocaine into Spain. The investigation is ongoing into the vessel and its possible role in the smuggling while local government officials called it an “important finding” in the ongoing war on smuggling.

The incident started in mid-November when a Turkish-owned and managed containership Izmit Express (37,000 dwt) was inbound into Spain on a run from Colombia and Panama. The vessel which was built in 2017 has a capacity of approximately 2,500 TEU.

According to media reports, the master of the vessel notified the Spanish authorities that they had discovered “suspicious packages” in a hard-to-reach area of its cargo holds. Spain’s National Police sealed access to the ship and began a thorough search of the vessel after it docked on November 17 at the Port of Vigo. The initial search of the packages found by the crew which were hidden in two different cargo holds was confirmed to be 23 kilos of cocaine. The search continued looking for possible additional smuggling aboard the vessel.

The ship was given clearance to continue its trip but the police impounded 100 containers for further inspection. The authorities reported today that they have been meticulously imaging each of the containers and one of them raised further suspicion.

The targeted container was transporting bananas, a favored camouflage for the drug smugglers including major busts in Spain and the Netherlands in the past. The police reported a survey of the container raised suspicion of a false bottom. They decided to drill into the contained and an initial test pointed to the possibility of cocaine. With the proper tools, they cut into the box and revealed 432 packages under the false bottom. The total weight is over 500 kilos of cocaine.

Local officials reported that the search of all the containers is nearly complete and they believe this is the only additional cocaine that was being smuggled on the vessel. They expect the operation at the port will be ending. Local officials said it provided new information and highlighted the constant concern in the fight against drug trafficking.

The national police are continuing their investigation to determine responsibility.

