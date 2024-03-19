Spain’s A Coruña Port Partners with RWE to Prep for Floating Offshore Wind

As part of Spain’s efforts to become a hub for the growing European offshore wind energy sector, the Port Authority of A Coruña in northwest Spain is joining with German energy major RWE to develop the port’s infrastructure. The Spanish port looks to become a logistic hub for the marshaling, assembly, and deployment of floating offshore wind components both to meet the country’s renewable energy goals and to support RWE which has said its goal is to lead in the development of cost-competitive, commercial-scale floating wind projects.

Working together under a Letter of Support the partners will investigate the potential for transforming infrastructure at the Port of Coruña into a logistic hub for the marshaling, assembly, and deployment of major components for commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects.

They highlight that Spain is already supplying components for offshore wind energy projects while the Spanish government is targeting 3 GW of floating offshore wind capacity by 2030. Spain plans to carry out its first auction, in the Canary region this year.

“Located on the main international maritime routes our deep water port is suitable for the marshaling, assembly, and deployment of main components, like floating substructures and mooring systems,” said Martín Fernández Prado, Executive Chairman at Port Authority of A Coruña.

The goal of the effort is to support the early development of port capacity which they believe will ensure that Spain is well placed to maximize the potential of the floating offshore wind industry in Spain, Portugal, and even at a wider European level. Last year, the DemoSATH Demonstrator was successfully commissioned two miles off the Basque coastline. DemoSATH was the first floating wind turbine connected to the Spanish grid.

“Port capacity and a sustainable supply chain industry are key to the deployment of commercial-scale floating offshore wind projects,” said Marta Carroza Diaz, Head of Floating Wind Industrialisation & Engineering for RWE Offshore Wind. That is why we support the Port of Coruña in its ambition to become a logistic hub for floating wind projects off the Spanish coast and beyond.”

RWE has already taken the first steps into floating offshore wind projects. It has already secured a commercial-scale floating wind lease off the Californian coast and is involved in two demonstration projects in Norway and Spain. The company also recently announced a partnership with Ferrovial, a sustainable infrastructure and mobility company, to jointly develop, construct, and operate floating offshore wind farms off the Spanish coast.

