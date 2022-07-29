South Africa’s Ports Authority Explores Investment in Renewables

File image courtesy Transnet

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) South Africa has issued a request for information for project ideas for the supply of renewable energy at South Africa’s main commercial ports.

The ports targeted under TNPA’s renewable energy program include Port Elizabeth, Ngqura, East London, Mossel Bay, Saldanha Bay, Cape Town, Durban and Richards Bay.

In issuing the call on Monday, TNPA said the RFI process would allow it to understand the renewable energy market. Specifically, the aim is to expand use of wind and solar power technologies at South African ports as well as explore other sources of power, such as ocean energy, biomass and geothermal.

“The introduction of renewable energy at our ports is significantly underpinned by our corporate environmental responsibility and is a good step towards limiting contributions towards global warming,” said TNPA project manager, Jarryd Introna.

In a statement, TNPA added that the need to accelerate use of renewable energy stems from a recent internal audit, which indicated a need to secure supply at TNPA’s ports and reduce of energy costs.

“As we respond to the ports authority role of delivering reliable electrical energy for our port operations and tenants, we are committed to doing so in a manner that is financially prudent, does not harm the environment and has a developmental impact,” added Jarryd Introna.

Under this program, TNPA hopes to procure between 50MW and 80 MW of renewable energy.

The investment in renewable energy is part of a range of special strategic projects within South African ports ecosystem announced last month by TNPA.

In the announcement, TNPA committed an investment of $500 million in infrastructure development over a seven year period. Some of the targeted ports include East London, Elizabeth and Ngqura.