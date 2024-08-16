South Africa Commissions New Tugs and Launches in Port Renewal Plan

Transnet National Ports Authority, the government operator of South Africa’s ports, celebrated the commissioning of five new tugboats for the port of Durban on Thursday, August 15. The vessels, along with two launches received last week, are part of the renewal plan launched 12 months ago to improve operations and efficiency at the country’s ports.

South Africa’s main seaports have experienced long backlogs and delays with analysts highlighting the inefficiency in the operations which were plagued by a lack of investment. The ports including Durban, Cape Town, and Richards Bay, have ranked at the bottom of the World Bank’s annual report. The problems were highlighted a year ago when the government promised efforts to improve the operations.

The renewal plan provides for approximately $56 million in investment including for the acquisition of “reliable and fit-for-purpose” equipment. Transnet admitted that much of its fleet is outdated and reached the end of its operational lifespan.

Four new more powerful tugs were christened yesterday for Durban (Transnet)

Yesterday, officials gathered to celebrate the naming and commissioning of five new Damen ASD tugboats delivered by Damen Shipyards Cape Town. The first four vessels were delivered in June and had been undergoing outfitting and training. Three additional tugs are being delivered for a total of seven new vessels for port operations.

Five of the vessels are being placed in service in Durban, with the four named yesterday due to begin operations in the coming week. Two others will begin operations in the Port of East London in September. Transnet highlights the new vessels have a 60-ton bollard pull replacing older vessels with between 32 and 40-ton bollard pull capacity.

The new vessels have advanced hull designs and use modern, efficient diesel machinery. They are fitted with Azimuth Stern Drive and will be used for pilotage, towing, firefighting, marine search and rescue, and to combat waterside pollution.

Two new launches for operation at Cape Town (Transnet)

Last week, Transnet also commissioned two new launch boats built by Sandock Austral Shipyards for operation in Cape Town. These smaller vessels are critical for operations in confined sea channels and can assist with towing and pulling vessels. They will also be used to run mooring lines and assist in docking as well as with fishing and other smaller vessels.

Transnet reports it is 12 months into the 18-month renewal plan. With the commissioning of the new tugs, it now has a fleet of 38 tugboats operating at eight commercial ports. Fourteen of the tugs are being based in Durban with a focus on enhancing operations at South Africa’s largest seaport.