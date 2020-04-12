Singapore to House Foreign Workers in Floating Hotels

By The Maritime Executive 04-11-2020 07:43:07

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has partnered terminal operator PSA Singapore, Keppel Offshore & Marine, Bibby Maritime Limited and The Ascott Limited to bring in and manage two floating accommodation vessels to temporarily house foreign workers as part of Singapore's efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The move comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in foreign worker dormitories on land has surged. Four dormitories have been quarantined so far.

Minister for National Development, Lawrence Wong, says that foreign workers who are not sick and who are working in essential services will be housed separately, and more measures will be enforced to maintain hygiene and food supplies in existing dormitories.

The floating accommodation vessels are typically used to house offshore workers and can house around 500 people. They are expected to be operational in the next few days.

All foreign workers will have to go through health checks before boarding, and in line with the elevated safe distancing measures put in place for the whole of Singapore, they will also have to follow strict public health measures set out by Ministry of Health, such as minimizing interaction with other occupants.

A medical facility, manned by nurses and doctors from Fullerton Healthcare, will be set up nearby on land, to ensure that medical support is available. Isolation facilities will also be set up.

As of April 11, Singapore has registered 2,108 cases of COVID-19 with seven deaths.

