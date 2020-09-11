Singapore Charges Former Fratelli Cosulich Manager Accepted Bribes

(file photo) By The Maritime Executive 09-08-2020 02:08:00

Authorities in Singapore have charged a former manager at Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers Pte. Ltd., one of the port’s ship bunker suppliers, with accepting nearly $50,000 in bribes to advance the contractor’s business interest.

According to Singapore’s Corruption Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), between 2017 and 2019, a technical manager at Fratelli Cosulich accepted bribes from three individuals “as an inducement to advance the business interests,” of the individuals’ businesses. Charged under Singapore’s Prevention of Corruption Act, the former manager faces up to five years in prison and or fines up to $73,000, if found guilty of accepting the bribes.

According to the charges filed in court on September 4, Wan Wei Hong, a 45-year-old male is accused of three counts of accepting more than $43,000 from Ng Sen Beng, a director of Osis Service Singapore Pte. Ltd. to advance the business interests of Osis with Fratelli Cosulich. He is also charged with one count of accepting $3,600 from Aung Kyaw Oo, the director of Techways Technical Services & Supply Pte. Ltd., and an additional charge of accepting $400 from Ang Kian Siong, the director of Aquatronics International Pte. Ltd. In both of those incidents, the CPIB also alleges the payments were made to advance the interests of those companies with Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers.

The CPIB also charged the director of Osis, a 43-year-old male named Ng Sen Beng, with three counts of making corrupt payments to the manager of Fratelli Cosulich to advance his business interests.

Fratelli Cosulich Bunkers, a global bunker supplier that has recently been working to expand its business in Singapore, was not charged with any involvement in the case.

