Shots Fired as Tanker is Approached by Six Pirate Skiffs

The master of a tanker sailing in the Gulf of Aden south of Yemen is reporting the latest approach. The reports indicate that the onboard security team aboard the unnamed tanker returned fire with a pirate skiff and was able to prevent a possible boarding.

The incident, which took place at 1019 UTC on July 13, involved six small boats, although only one approached the tanker. Security consultant Ambrey is reporting the tanker is registered in the Marshall Islands.

The one pirate boat came within approximately 0.5 nautical miles of the tanker. When it came in range, the pirates reportedly began firing, and the onboard security team returned fire with warning shots. The one small boat ultimately fell back and did not attempt to continue the approach, while the five other small boats remained about one nautical mile away from the tanker.

It was the first incident reported in a week in the region, but it is part of the continued increase in pirate activity in the region. On July 5, a bulker reported that it was approached while approximately 300 nautical miles southwest of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. The pirate skiff came within 20 meters of the bulker, and again, there were reports of an exchange of fire. After the exchange of gunfire, the pirates were seen returning to their mother ship. The latter boat was about two nautical miles away.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

The rate of incidents, however, does appear to have slowed after a surge in mid-June. One pirate skiff attempted to approach one vessel and then disengaged, and a short time later was seen attempting to approach another vessel. While there have been multiple approaches, the increased security posture and use of armed security guards appear to have prevented several boardings since early May. The Indian Navy, however, at the beginning of July, helped secure a bulker after it was boarded. The pirates apparently fled when they were unable to breach the citadel where the crew was hiding.

EUNAVFOR Atalanta, however, reported that as of the end of last week, it continues to monitor three vessels that remain in the custody of pirates off the coast of Somalia. The IMO said last week that it believes 44 seafarers are being held captive in Somali waters by pirates and armed robbers aboard the vessels MT Honour 25,?Eureka, and?Sward, which were hijacked in separate incidents between April and May off the coast of Somalia and in the Gulf of Aden.