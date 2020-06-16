Shippers Contribute to Carbon Neutrality in MSC South Pole Partnership

Shippers have a new way to participate in the global drive to achieve carbon neutrality while working to directly lower the carbon footprint of their supply chains and cargo shipments.

MSC announced in an email to customers that it is rolling out a global program in partnership with South Pole, a company that works businesses and governments to aid in the development of emission reduction and renewable energy projects tailored to the organization’s needs. Under development since 2019, and previously offered in select countries, MSC said the program is now being extended worldwide throughout 2020.

“MSC clients are given the opportunity to contribute to projects that not only mitigate global CO2 emissions but also improve lives on the ground in communities in China and Zimbabwe from the development of cleaner energy and to combating poverty, improving skills and ensuring food security," explained Natalia Gorina, Commercial Director at South Pole.

Shippers compensate for the emissions generated from the transportation of their cargo by financially contributing to two of South Pole’s emission reduction projects. MSC assists in the calculation of the carbon footprint of the shipments and South Pole certifies than an equal amount of carbon credits generated by its projects are canceled on behalf of the shipper in a program that is audited and third-party certified to meet international standards. The carbon credits are assigned serial numbers in the publicly accessible registry ensuring no double counting of claims.

According to MSC, shippers will benefit from the effort with the knowledge that South Pole’s climate projects deliver measurable benefits aligned with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

“In addition to running the biggest fleet investment program in the industry, MSC has ensured that customers have an option to compensate CO2 emissions through the global MSC Carbon Neutral Programme. We have partnered with South Pole, a leading, certified third party to extend the MSC Carbon Neutral Programme and help bridge the gap between shipping today and the zero carbon future we all aspire to, says Claudio Bozzo, Chief Operating Officer, MSC.

The program is designed to complements MSC's approach to sustainability and investment in reducing emissions across its fleet. MSC highlighted that it recently completed the launch of the largest class of container ships -- MSC's Gülsün Class -- that produce the lowest CO2 emissions per container carried. MSC says that it is also actively exploring and trialing a range of alternative fuel and propulsion technologies to support the container shipping industry's long-term goals to decarbonize.

In 2019, MSC said that its fleet improvement program, which included efforts such as the installation of hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system and the use of biofuel for its ships calling in Rotterdam along with greater ship efficiency, had resulted in a 13% reduction in CO2 emissions per transport work between 2015-18. The Carbon Neutral Program gives shippers the option of offsetting the carbon impact beyond the saving MSC is creating through its efforts with its fleet.