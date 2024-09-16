Icebreaker Builder Davie Selects Bus Company Executive as New CEO

Looking to expand its icebreaker product line, the Quebec-based shipbuilder Davie has hired the CEO of a private bus company to run its Canadian operations and pursue new growth.

Davie has selected Ms. Maxie Lafleur (left), a Montreal native and a prominent Canadian business leader, to be its new president. The position of company president was previously filled by owner and CEO James Davies, who retains his other titles and will continue to work closely with Lafleur. Mr. Davies also serves as president and CFO of Inocea, the Monaco-based firm that owns Davie and Helsinki Shipyard.

"Maxie will ensure Davie continues to deliver on its promise to support the ambitious shipbuilding programs of Canada and our close allies in today’s challenging global environment. I am already working closely with her to advance Davie’s strategic priorities and create value for our customers," said Mr. Davies in a statement.

Lafleur was previously the CEO of Montreal-based company Bus.com, a "transportation solutions integrator that delivers award-winning private bus services across North America." Under Lafleur's four years of leadership, Bus.com took on multiyear governmental contracts and expanded into the United States.

Before joining Bus.com, Lafleur spent five years at CAE, an aviation training and simulation company based in Montreal. She served as the firm's manager of corporate M&A until 2016, then transitioned to finance and business development roles for CAE's training solutions division, according to her LinkedIn biography. She began her business career as an auditor for KPMG's Montreal office.

Lafleur has served on the board of directors of several companies and organizations, including Investissement Québec, Granby Zoo, logistics firm C.A.T. Global, and YPO.

"Davie is growing rapidly in Canada and internationally. I am honoured the company has put its trust in me at such a pivotal moment. I am ready to lead our efforts under the National Shipbuilding Strategy as well as developing our future vision through the ICE Pact initiative," said Lafleur in a statement.

The ICE Pact is a new tripartite agreement on icebreaker construction between Canada, Finland and the U.S. government. Davie owns yards in Canada and Finland that have expertise in large icebreakers, and it has pledged to invest in shipyard capacity in the United States once a suitable site has been identified.

The U.S. Coast Guard, the operator of America's two large icebreakers, has had difficulty in advancing construction of its heavy icebreaker replacement program. Due to challenges with vessel design, construction techniques and workforce availability, its Polar Security Cutter program is years behind schedule and 60 percent over budget, according to the Congressional Budget Office.