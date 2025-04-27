Video: Severe Collision Sinks Bulker on Vietnam's Long Tau River

On Friday, a boxship and a bulker collided on Vietnam's Long Tau River, near Ho Chi Minh City, partially sinking the bulker.

At about 2240 hours Friday night, boxship KMTC Surabaya collided with the bulker Glengyle at milepost 15 on the Long Tau. Surabaya's near-vertical plumb bow made contact with Glengyle's port side at an oblique angle, just forward of the bulker's deckhouse. It hit with enough force to peel back Glengyle's hull plating and penetrate deep into the bulker's after hold.

The Surabaya's port bow came to rest against a cargo crane on Glengyle's centerline, just forward of the bridge deck. One of Glengyle's hatch covers was torn off its coaming by the force and appeared to be partially embedded in Surabaya's bow.

Flooding from extreme damage, Glengyle partially sank and appeared to settle onto the shallow bottom of the river, exposing the scrapes on Surabaya's hull where the ships made contact. Fuel oil could be seen spilling from the bulker's tanks. As of Saturday, the two ships remained interlocked, with tugs on scene and monitoring.

Luckily, no casualties have been reported, and KMTC Surabaya's cargo is intact.

It far from the first collision in which a vessel with a plumb bow penetrated and sank another ship. The most recent example may be the 2021 collision between the aluminum superyacht Utopia IV and the tanker Tropic Breeze in 2021: the yacht's axe-shaped, near-vertical plumb bow sank the steel-hulled tanker, but Utopia IV remained afloat and capable of navigation.