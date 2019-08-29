Seven New Members Join U.S. Merchant Marine Academy Advisory Board

file photo

By The Maritime Executive 2019-08-29 18:54:12

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the appointment of seven new members to the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) Advisory Board on Thursday.

The USMMA Advisory Board serves as an independent body whose primary purpose is to examine the course of instruction and management of the Academy. The Board advises the Maritime Administrator and the Academy’s Superintendent on innovation in the maritime industry, emerging trends in shipping and maritime operations and the Department of Transportation’s overarching goals of safety, infrastructure, innovation and accountability.

“Midshipmen at Kings Point graduate and go on to serve as leaders in one of the most dynamic and rapidly-changing industries in the world,” said USMMA Superintendent Rear Admiral Jack Buono. “We look forward to working with the new Advisory Board members to incorporate best practices that will better prepare our midshipmen as professional mariners and officers in the Armed Forces.”

By statute, Advisory Board members must be distinguished in education, industry and other fields related to the Academy’s mission. In appointing new members, the Department sought candidates with expertise in maritime-focused higher education, innovations and trends in the maritime industry, as well as leadership development. The seven USMMA Advisory Board members are appointed for terms of up to three years, are eligible for reappointment, and must include one individual who recently graduated from USMMA.

The seven new members are:

Dr. Henry S. Marcus, Chair (Professor Emeritus, MIT, three years)

Dr. Martha R. Grabowski, KP ’79 (Professor, RPI and Le Moyne College, three years)

John D. Noonan, KP ’78 (President and CEO, Binnacle Maritime LLC, three years)

Brian D. Starer, Esq. KP ’67 (Senior Partner, Squire, Patton Boggs, two years)

Benjamin Inouye KP ’10 (Manager, MAN Diesel and Turbo NA, two years)

Allison M. Cedeno, KP ’08 (Founder and CEO, Women Offshore LLC, one year)

Raymond F. Fitzgerald (President and CEO, Wallenius Wilhelmsen Solutions, one year)