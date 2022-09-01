Sembmarine Reports Cyber Breach Affecting Information on Personnel

File image courtesy Sembmarine

Singapore shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has suffered a cyberattack that left information on employees and operations compromised, the firm announced Thursday.

The company said that it recently discovered a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized party accessed part of its IT network via third-party software products, gaining access to some information about personnel as well as non-critical information relating to its operations.

Sembcorp said it treated the incident seriously and took immediate actions, with cybersecurity experts appointed to seal up breaches, assist with an impact assessment, and strengthen IT security measures.

Based on the investigation and impact assessment, Sembmarine believes that the risks have been effectively addressed, with the company’s business operations remaining unaffected. The company has contacted affected personnel to help them manage any possible risks.

Sembmarine also notified the authorities and is working closely with them on the breach.

“The company is mindful of the concerns of all affected parties and would like to assure all our stakeholders that information security and the privacy of all stakeholders are our top priorities,” said the statement.

The breach is not expected to have any material impact on earnings for the fiscal year.

The cyberattack comes just days after Sembcorp revealed new optimism about its orderbook. The company posted a net loss of $104.4 million for the first half of 2022, improving from a $463 million net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2021. Revenues were up 30 percent year-on-year.