Second Man Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After UK Cruise Ship Death

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the sudden death of a cruise passenger aboard the luxury vessel MSC Virtuosa earlier this month.

The second suspect is a 56-year-old resident of London, and he was detained for suspected manslaughter, according to the constabulary for Hampshire and Isle of Wight. He has since been released on bail.

The incident occurred on May 3, just after MSC Virtuosa got under way from Southampton for a two-night cruise. Many of those on board were there for bachelor/bachelorette parties, and the atmosphere was rowdy in the hours after leaving port, one passeanger told the tabloid Daily Mail.

At about 2030 hours, there was an altercation on board, and one man died at the scene. The crew of MSC Virtuosa notified the authorities, and a 57-year-old man was taken into custody when the ship returned to its home port. The first suspect was questioned extensively before being released on bail.

The authorities have so far declined to name the two men or the deceased. However, the UK tabloid The Sun has identified the man who was allegedly killed as British national James Messham, 60, a former motorcycle stunt performer.

The police are soliciting help from cruise passengers and crewmembers who may have witnessed the altercation, and information can be submitted to the Hampshire constabulary's tip line.

Police emphasized that the altercation was an isolated incident, and the rest of MSC Virtuosa's passengers were unaffected.

MSC Virtuosa is a 6,000-passenger cruise ship that entered into service in 2021, and she serves the British market out of her home port of Southampton. She has also served as a set for a British murder mystery TV show, "The Good Ship Murder."

Top image: MSC Virtuosa (file image courtesy Geni / CC BY SA 4.0)