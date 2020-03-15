Seatrade Cruise Conference Postponed Due to Public Health Measures

File image courtesy Seatrade By The Maritime Executive 03-13-2020 02:32:00

Citing new global travel bans and local restrictions on public events, the organizers of the cruise industry's largest trade show - Seatrade Cruise Global - reversed course Friday and announced that they will be postponing the conference until further notice.

"We have continuously reviewed the situation with regards to Seatrade Cruise Global in April 2020. Up until recently, the majority of industry feedback indicated that we should try to continue with the event as scheduled if possible. It’s clear now, however, that this is not possible due to the numerous globally imposed travel bans and the latest restrictions related to running events within Miami-Dade county, as well as the latest feedback we have received from many of you," Seatrade said in a statement. "We therefore confirm that Seatrade Cruise Global 2020 has been postponed and that we are working with our association partners and you, our customers on alternative options."

On Wednesday night, the Trump administration imposed a temporary travel ban on foreign nationals arriving from most European nations. All of the world's large cruise ship builders - Fincantieri, Chantiers de L'Atlantique, Meyer Werft, and Genting's new MV Werften - are located in Europe, along with many smaller expedition cruise ship yards and equipment suppliers.

Locally, the City of Miami Beach - the site of the conference - said Thursday that it is no longer issuing special event permits for gatherings over 250 people for the next 30 days. The neighboring City of Miami has declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus epidemic and is canceling all special events scheduled within the city.

For exhibitors who have already shipped their booth materials or placed orders, the Seatrade Cruise Global conference team is working with show services company Freeman and with the Miami Beach Convention center on appropriate next steps. Those who have not yet shipped materials for the show are advised to avoid doing so for now.

Those who have already booked hotel rooms in Seatrade's reservation block will be notified in the coming days about rescheduled dates and the options for either canceling an existing room or making reservations for potential new dates.

Other Seatrade Cruise events in the second half of 2020 - including Seatrade Cruise Med in September - are still on the schedule.