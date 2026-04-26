Search Called off for Cruise Crewmember Who Went Overboard off Cape Cod

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a crewmember who fell overboard from the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway off the coast of Wellfleet, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Norwegian Breakaway made a routine commercial voyage to Bermuda last week and was on the way back to port on Saturday. The search was initiated after the cruise ship notified the Coast Guard that a man had gone over the side. A camera had caught video footage of a man falling overboard from an upper deck level. Passengers reported that parts of decks seven and eight were closed down during the initial search, and that an alert of an MOB in progress on the port side has been issued.

The cruise ship reversed course and initiated a search, and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew joined in at about 0100 hours Sunday morning. The search was called off at 1225 hours on Sunday afternoon. Norwegian Breakaway has since returned to port in Boston.

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"The safety, security, and well-being of our crew is our highest priority," said operator Norwegian Cruise Line in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the crewmember's family during this difficult time."

Roughly 20-25 man-overboard incidents happen on cruise ships around the world ever year; the odds of survival are low, and most are fatal. Cruise ships' rails are high and built to prevent accidents, so casualties often involve circumstances outside of daily norms. The cause of Saturday's casualty is still under investigation.