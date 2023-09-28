Seapath and Pilot LNG Back First LNG Bunkering Terminal in Galveston

Cruise terminals at Port of Galveston. The port will get its first LNG-fueled cruise ship, Carnival Jubilee, in late 2023 - one of many LNG-powered vessels operating in the region (Port of Galveston)

The Galveston Bay area is set to get its first dedicated LNG bunkering facility within a few years' time, thanks to a new joint venture between two experienced maritime partners.

LNG terminal specialist Pilot LNG and Seapath, a Libra Group company, will invest $150 million in the construction of an LNG bunkering terminal to serve one of the busiest port regions in the United States. It is the first in a series of investments by Pilot and Seapath to build out a network of LNG bunkering facilities in U.S. ports.

Seapath is an American company led by merchant mariners and former servicemembers, and was founded to invest in strategic areas of the U.S. maritime economy. In addition to LNG bunkering - which is still a developing sector in the U.S. - the company plans to make investments in Jones Act vessels.

“The infrastructure under development will provide LNG to a growing market seeking cleaner marine fuel, particularly as customers look for economical ways to comply with tightening emissions regulations, including regulations set by the IMO in 2020,” said Seapath CEO Greg Otto. “We are pleased to be working with a first-class team in Pilot and with some of the leading ports in the United States to bring this critical LNG bunkering infrastructure to the Gulf Coast region where there is high demand for it."

LNG dual-fuel vessels represent a growing share of the merchant fleet. According to DNV, as of the end of 2022 there were more than 350 LNG-powered vessels in operation and more than 500 more on order. The surge is a recent change: a record 240 orders were placed in 2021 and another 222 last year. The increase in LNG dual-fuel container ship, car carrier and cruise ship orders has been particularly pronounced.

Pilot LNG and Seapath are in the front-end engineering and design development phase for the Galveston Bay terminal, and they plan to apply for federal and state permits in the third and fourth quarter of 2023. Operations at the new plant are scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

“Adoption of more sustainable fuels is critical to future-proofing our industries against a rapidly changing ecosystem. We will continue to support the transition to greener energy solutions, and we look forward to following Seapath’s work to evolve the U.S. maritime industrial sector," said Manos Kouligkas, CEO of Libra Group.