Seafarers Complain of Racism and Lack of Shore Leave

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 06:17:57

The Seafarers Happiness Index published by The Mission to Seafarers this week highlights crew concerns about racism and a lack of support dealing with it along with concerns about a lack of shore leave to relieve stress.



The index, undertaken in association with P&I insurer the Shipowners’ Club, shows that overall seafarer happiness dropped to 6.13/10 from 6.59 the previous quarter. The data comes from over 2,000 respondents, with surveys completed in the final quarter of 2019.



Happiness concerning interaction with other crew dropped to 6.67/10, down from 7.28. Accounts of racism were raised, and victims do not feel they have anywhere to formally complain or ask for support. This is an area of concern which has been mirrored in earlier reports of sexism, says The Mission to Seafarers. The report states: “Company procedures, it seems, may be failing those who are most vulnerable while supporting those who cause problems for those they work with.” Some seafarers called for an independent complaint line or procedure to be made available.

Responses regarding shore leave show that some seafarers are not able to reap the benefits of welfare facilities ashore, and The Mission to Seafarers is calling for an industry-wide drive to ensure correct visas are acquired so that seafarers are able to enjoy the benefits of shore-based welfare facilities whilst in ports and terminals. The report states: “ From the demands of work in port, to costs and immigration hurdles, through to the fact that they often feel too fatigued to even face leaving the ship, the problems are many. Despite new rules that ports are meant to abide by, it seems to be no easier to get ashore.”