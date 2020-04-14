Seafarer Lost Over the Side Near Fos-sur-Mer

Elandra Baltic (file image courtesy LSC) By The Maritime Executive 04-13-2020 08:08:27

[Brief] A crewmember from the chemical tanker Elandra Baltic was lost at sea Monday morning after falling over the side near the port of Fos-sur-Mer.

According to French maritime agency Premar Mediterranee, the rescue coordination center CrossMed was alerted to a distress call from the Elandra Baltic at about 0600 hours on Monday. A 55-year-old Latvian crewmember had reportedly gone over the side while working on the accommodation ladder.

CrossMed activated a helicopter from the Marignane civil defense agency, plus the pilot boats from the port of Marseille, a volunteer rescue speedboat from Carro and rescue boat from the Marseille fire department. These assets searched the area for the entirety of the morning. At noon, Premar Mediterranee called off the search.

The maritime police of Port de Bouc are currently conducting an investigation into the casualty.

The 2011-built Elandra Baltic is a 50,000 dwt chemical tanker flagged in the Marshall Islands. She is owned and operated by a Latvian shipping company.