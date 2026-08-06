Seafarer Killed as Russia Strikes Two More Black Sea Ships

The nearly daily attacks on Ukraine’s seaports and commercial shipping are continuing, with reports that two more vessels were struck and at least one seafarer killed on August 6. Ukraine is strongly protesting the attacks while at the same time highlighting that it hit a record number of Russian vessels in the Sea of Azov and Black Sea in July, and as the international community calls for protection for commercial shipping.

A Ukrainian seafarer was reportedly killed on the cargo ship Mera Queen (5,195 dwt). The vessel, which is managed from Lebanon and registered in Guinea-Bissau, was transporting Ukrainian wheat and was in or near the Odesa port complex. Odesa Regional Administrator Oleg Kiper reported the vessel was struck in the hull, causing a fire. Three other seafarers were reported injured and receiving medical care in a hospital.

The Seaport Administration said the crew had been evacuated to the shore. As of Thursday morning, the vessel was moored, and crews were working to localize the fire and stabilize the 91-meter (299-foot) ship.

Reports indicate it was at least the 24th seafarer to die since the beginning of July in the ongoing attacks. The Seaports Administration reports that 67 port facilities, 35 ships in port, and 22 ships in the sea corridor were all attacked during July. Further, it said in the first days of August, Russia had already struck the seaports five times, attacked three ships in port, and two more in the corridor.

Hours after today’s first attack, Germany’s BILD newspaper reports a German-owned bulker, Emil (175,463 dwt) operated by Johann M.K. Blumenthal of Hamburg, was also struck about 21 miles from Odesa. The vessel was traveling from China and sustained extensive damage to the bridge and accommodations.

The 11 crewmembers from the vessel were evacuated by the Ukrainian authorities. According to the media reports, even as the ship was being evacuated, it was struck at least one more time by drones. It was reported to be on fire and unable to maneuver.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense issued a brief statement saying it “continued to launch strikes at ships involved in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Last night, strike unmanned aerial vehicles hit two dry cargo ships delivering military cargo in the Black Sea waters, south and east of Odesa.”

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At the same time, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported that it had struck a record 236 ships in July. It highlighted that Ukrainian middle-strike drones now control not only land supply routes but sea routes as well, including in the Sea of Azov and around the Kerch Strait. It said the number of strikes at ranges of 50 km and beyond (over 30 miles) rose by 74 percent in July.

Turkish officials this week called for a de-escalation and protection for commercial shipping after several additional Turkish seafarers were killed and Turkish-owned vessels damaged. Last week, officials in Azerbaijan also called for greater protection for seafarers after several of the country’s seafarers were caught in attacks in the Black Sea.

