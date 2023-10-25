Seacor Sells Inland Barge Division to Ingram

American maritime conglomerate Seacor has decided to sell its inland towboat and barge transport division to Ingram, adding to a growing list of strategic changes in Seacor's portfolio.

SCF has been a part of Seacor for more than 20 years, and it includes over 1,000 hopper barges, eight 6,000-plus horsepower towboats, and terminal and fleeting infrastructure along the Mississippi River.

The acquisition will substantially expand Ingram's fleet, which currently stands at 4,000 barges (dry cargo and tank) and 150 towboats.

“Access to Ingram’s towing fleet and other efficiencies will enhance service to SCF’s customers at a time of fierce competition for global agricultural exports,” said Tim Power, President and Chief Executive Officer of SCF. “The larger platform will be better positioned to develop innovative technologies and sustainable solutions."

Ingram plans to incorporate SCF's team and customer base as well as its physical assets. The deal will be finalized after regulatory approval.

Just last month, Seacor announced the sale of its U.S. harbor towing operations to two competitors, E.N. Bisso and Bay-Houston, including more than a dozen Jones Act tugs. Seacor retains its towing fleet and business operations in the Caribbean.

Two weeks before that, Seacor announced that it was launching a JV with Crowley that will merge the operations of the two companies' Jones Act tanker fleets under the banner of a new company. The new tanker firm, Fairweather, will be managed by Daniel Thorogood, CEO of Seacor subsidiary Seabulk.