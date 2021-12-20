Scallop Fisherman Killed in Capsizing Off Newfoundland

Harbour Breton in winter, 2011 (Aidan Mahoney / CC BY-SA 2.0)

[Brief] One fishermen was killed in a capsizing off Harbour Breton, Newfoundland on Sunday morning, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

A scallop vessel with three crewmembers capsized on Sunday morning at a location near shore. One of the survivors managed to swim to shore to call for assistance, and the remaining two crewmembers stayed with the upturned vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard was alerted to the casualty and broadcast a request for assistance. Two coast guard vessels, a rescue helicopter and good samaritan vessels responded to the scene. First responders found one survivor and delivered the individual safely to shore for medical treatment. The third crewmember did not survive, and their body was recovered.

The overturned vessel was recovered, and an environmental monitoring overflight is planned for Monday to search for any signs of petroleum pollution.

Harbour Breton is a small fishing community on the southern end of the island of Newfoundland. Aquaculture and fishing are the mainstays of its economy.

