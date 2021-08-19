Samsung Receives Class Approval for Second Ammonia-Ready Tanker Design

Samsung is developing ammonia technology for tankers (Samsung Heavy Industries)

South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries reports that it continues to make progress on its efforts to develop commercial-ready designs for ammonia-ready ships. The shipyard announced that it has received a second Approval in Principle (AiP) for a major classification society and that it plans to accelerate efforts on eco-friendly shipping.

Classification society DNV became the latest to review and issue an approval on Samsung’s designs. The certification was issued for the basic design of a very large crude carrier (VLCC). According to the shipyard, DNV reviewed designs for the hull, tank structure, and risks assessments for the elements for a current diesel-fueled or LNG-powered VLCC to become ammonia-ready. The vessels will be ready to convert into ammonia fuel in the future as the technology is developed.

“With this classification certification, Samsung Heavy Industries is speeding up its commercialization by providing effective solutions to shipping companies who are considering building or remodeling ammonia-fueled propulsion ships,” they said in their statement. Samsung aims to commercialize ammonia fuel propulsion by 2024 by independently developing an ammonia fuel supply system and completing design details.

Last September. Samsung received an AiP from Lloyd’s Register for an ammonia-fueled tanker design for an Aframax sized vessel. According to the shipyard, the 80,000 to 120,000 dwt vessels are likely to be in the highest demand going forward and the most economically feasible among the tanker designs.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Yara International in February 2021 joined a joint development project being led by Samsung Heavy Industries, MISC Berhad, Lloyds Register, and MAN Energy Solutions working on developing alternative fuels and focused on an ammonia engine.

Samsung’s receipt of the last approval comes as the shipbuilding said it would be increasing its commercialization efforts for eco-friendly ships. Earlier this week, Samsung announced plans to sell $1 billion in new shares at the end of October. The proceeds will be used to advance the development of eco-friendly ship technologies and to retire existing outstanding debt.

