Samsung Heavy Industries Starts Fully Autonomous Operations Demonstration

Representing what they believe is the next step in fully autonomous vessel operations, Samsung Heavy Industries today introduced its research vessel which has been designed to integrate the latest advancements. After introducing the vessel, named SHIFT-Auto, the CEO of the shipyard joined by the Deputy Minister of Industry Policy Lee Seung-ryeol and representatives of the classification society boarded the vessel for a test ride in Goheun Bay off Geoje Island, South Korea.

Officials from SHI said they were experiencing firsthand autonomous navigation technology. SHIFT-Auto, a 12-person catamaran, is described as a “mission-based autonomous research vessel” that was equipped during the design stage for fully autonomous operations.

SHI selected a catamaran as the demonstration and research platform because it operates will less vibration. They point out that the design provides excellent stability to optimize autonomous navigation research.

The catamaran will provide a stable platform with minimal vibration for research of the integrated autonomous operation systems (SHI)

Lee Dong-yeon, Vice President and Head of Samsung Heavy Industries Shipbuilding & Marine Research Institute called the vessel “a technological milestone on the road to fully autonomous operation.”

The company highlights that so far most of the autonomous systems that have been demonstrated focus on obstacle identification and route guidance and navigation to avoid obstacles. Samsung Heavy Industries is included having demonstrated autonomous navigation last year on an Evergreen containership that completed a 1,500 km (800 nautical mile) voyage in the South China Sea. The Mokpo Maritime University training ship also conducted a 2,800 km (1,500 nautical mile) demonstration on a route in the Philippines.

SHIFT-Auto advances to fully autonomous operation. Among the capabilities designed into the vessel are automated docking and the ability to anchor without crew intervention. It is designed to be an integrated autonomous operation platform that also combines AI and IoT technologies.

The Ministry for Industry Policy (MOTIE) pledged continued support for the trials by providing what they call a “regulatory sandbox” that provides exemptions for testing and demonstration operations. They plan to lead the development of autonomous ship regulation informed by the information developed from these demonstrations.

South Korea’s goal is to be at the forefront of the new technology. MOTIE has called for the shipbuilders and the country to be a global leader in the development and commercialization of autonomous maritime technologies.