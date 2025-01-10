Samskip and Value Maritime Win Funding for Compact Carbon-Capture System

Value Maritime has secured funding from the Dutch government to install a new version of its carbon-capture technology aboard another vessel owned by repeat customer Samskip.

Samskip has experience with Value Maritime's scrubber/carbon capture systems. It has installed units aboard the boxships Samskip Innovator and Samskip Endeavor, two biofuel-driven feeders that operate between the UK and the Netherlands.

To add carbon capture to another ship, Samskip and Value Maritime partnered to apply for funding from the Netherlands' Maritime Masterplan program, and they were selected. Their demonstration project will develop, build and install a first-of-its-kind, extra-compact carbon capture system for the Samskip Kvitbjorn, an LNG-fueled ro/ro freight ferry that operates between Rotterdam and Hammerfest.

The new variant draws on experience gained from Value Maritime's first-generation CO2 capture/SOx scrubber system, first installed on the boxship Nordica and now used by a growing number of small cargo vessels and tankers. The system can remove and capture up to 40% of CO2 from the ship's exhaust gas, which is then stored onboard.

The model for Samskip Kvitbjorn will have its height and footprint reduced by one third, making it the smallest of its kind in the world, Value Maritime said. It will be combined with an exhaust gas heat recovery system to generate electricity from flue gas, thereby boosting fuel efficiency.

Value Group has also secured a $2 million investment from Energietransitiefonds Rotterdam to develop a hub for CO? offloading and processing in Rotterdam. The Filtree system captures CO2 in liquid amine and stores the resulting mixture in a tank onboard; on arrival, it is offloaded and replaced with fresh amine, and the stored CO2 is extracted onshore. The new hub will manage the CO? offloading and handle the amine processing.