Salvors Arrive to Pump Fuel Off of Lost New Zealand Survey Ship

A deck barge with oil removal equipment has arrived in Apia to pump off fuel from HMNZS Manawanui, the New Zealand survey and salvage ship that ran aground and sank off Samoa on October 5. Due to a variety of contracting, permitting and logistics challenges, it has taken 10 weeks for the New Zealand Navy to select a commercial salvor and mobilize to the site, and work to remove the Manawanui's remaining fuel will finally begin once the last approvals are in hand and the contractor is ready.

The salvors’ tug and barge have arrived in Apia, Samoa, and the salvor is now "working through the necessary approvals and permissions from the Samoan government to allow the fuel and other pollutants removal to commence." While awaiting administrative sign-off, the contractor's crew is working on setting up the fuel extraction equipment and clearing the decks for dive operations.

The team also has to confirm locations for the barge's mooring system, which will hold it steady next to the reef while fuel is being pumped out. “The NZDF has specialist engineering and dive personnel providing oversight and professional advice to the salvors. This response is complex and technical, and it’s extremely important we do a careful and thorough job," said NZDF's cleanup operation commander, Commodore Andrew Brown. As in so many salvage projects, weather and sea state will drive the timeline and determine when and how much the response team can do.



Ahead of the removal operation, local officials and elders held a "clearing the way" blessing for the barge and the dive team, in line with Samoan customs. Nearby residents are invested in the process: fishermen from local villages report that they smell diesel floating in with the tide, and some have discussed organizing a lawsuit to seek compensation. The NZDF has emphasized that any releases are small and that the vast majority of the ship's fuel is contained in its tanks.

"The safe removal of fuel and other pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui is absolutely critical. New Zealand is determined to do the right thing as we know how important the coastal and marine environments are to the people of Samoa, especially those on the southwest of Upolu," said Commodore Brown.

A preliminary investigation determined that the bridge team on Manawanui left the autopilot on and then attempted to make manual course corrections with the helm controls, allowing the ship to run aground. Three bridge team members could face disciplinary proceedings.