Salvage Teams Board Stranded MSC Vessel as Bad Weather Hampers Progress



The Canadian Coast Guard is reporting that severe winter weather including ice, high seas, and winds, is hampering the efforts of salvage teams to complete an assessment of the conditions of the MSC Baltic III which went aground on the western shore of Newfoundland on February 15. The teams are trying to develop a salvage plan as concerns are rising as “ripples” have been spotted on the hull of the 680-foot (207-meter) containership.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Coast Guard said they are trying to determine if the deformation on the hull came from the grounding or if the vessel is moving on the rocky shoreline. Salvage crews were able to board the ship on Monday, but yesterday, February 18, they encountered 3-meter (10-foot) seas and 30-knot winds. The Coast Guard reports two attempts were made to get aboard but called off due to safety concerns.

The owners of the vessel are reportedly working with the Coast Guard and are also looking to bring in additional salvage resources. The Telegram newspaper in Newfoundland reports the owners have retained an offshore service vessel Avalon Seas to assist in the salvage and are also considering hiring a larger, salvage tug.

No attempt will be made to pull the vessel off the rocks however until they have been able to complete survey the hull. They want to inspect the ship internally and are also hoping to have divers check the hull if the seas permit. One hope is that the cove where the ship is could become choked with ice that might help to shield the waters from some of the weather.

The Coast Guard has not yet determined how much fuel oil is aboard the MSC Baltic III. On Monday, the icebreaker CCGS Ann Harvey arrived on scene and was able to launch its Fast Rescue Craft for a visual assessment. They have also conducted aerial surveys and reported no pollution at this time.

Working with MSC, the Coast Guard reports they have determined there are approximately 470 containers aboard but over half are empties. The remainder are loaded with material including food, lumber, and paper supplies. There was no indication of hazardous cargo.

Another Canadian Coast Guard vessel, CCGS Jean Goodwill has been delayed due to ongoing work to maintain shipping lanes. As soon as operationally possible, she will also transit to the area off Newfoundland.

Among the options the Coast Guard reported will be considered is possibly removing some of the containers or pumping the fuel from the vessel. One concern is if it would be possible to get another vessel alongside. The Coast Guard said it was also considering pumping the fuel to the shore.

The MSC Baltic III remains wedged up on the rocky shoreline which continues to raise concerns. Bruce English of the Coast Guard told The Telegram the vessel is a big ship, and she is in a bad spot.

