Salvage Team Has Cleared Nearly All Cargo from Wreck of MSC Baltic III

The salvage efforts to remove the wreck of the containership MSC Baltic III from the shores of Newfoundland, Canada, are continuing to make progress, with nearly all the cargo now off the ship. Preparations continue for the key step when the hulk will be split, and the forward section pulled onto shore for dismantling.

The Canadian Coast Guard had previously said the efforts were making good progress with the good weather and the team from Resolve Marine, which took over this spring to undertake the removal operation. The efforts continue to make progress, both clearing the wreck and with onshore preparation for the massive pullers and chains that will bring the wreck ashore.

This week, the Canadian Coast Guard reported the ship is down to its final four containers. The efforts have been proceeding with the remaining badly damaged and waterlogged containers in the holds, which contained rotting materials. When Resolve took over, 409 of the 462 containers aboard the ship, including dangerous goods, had been removed. The remainder were in the holds, which were flooded.

There remains a concern about hydrogen sulfide levels from the submerged containers. The Coast Guard reports that experts are on-site to monitor the levels, and crews working in the area are taking appropriate precautions. The containers are being carefully removed and placed on barges with sides to prevent any leakage from the material.

The salvage team is also preparing to install a contaminated water treatment system to treat water as it is removed from holds onboard the wreck. It is part of the ongoing efforts to limit pollution during the removal process.

The contractor is also preparing to install chains and chain pullers to pull the vessel. The plan calls for splitting the ship in the area where it cracked and buckled. The forward section will be pulled ashore for further cleaning and dismantling. The metal will be trucked away for recycling.

While the 1,700 metric tons of fuel that were aboard the ship have been removed, residual amounts remain in the tanks and piping. The plan calls for a further cleaning to capture portions of the residual amounts. Again, it is part of the effort to limit pollution from the wreck during the removal phase.

Resolve, in a briefing earlier this year, said its goal is to get the entire bow section dismantled this year. It will also remove the deckhouse from the stern section. Pictures of the vessel already show that the hatch covers and deck machinery have largely been removed. They were also starting the process of stripping out the contents of the deckhouse.

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The goal is to get as much done this season as possible before the winter weather overtakes the region. It is likely that the stern removal will not be completed until 2027.



