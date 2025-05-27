Sailing Ship Used for Ocean Research Sinks at California Dock



The U.S. Coast Guard and local officials are trying to figure out why a well-known sailing ship used for ocean research and by a non-profit promoting ocean clean-up suddenly began taking on water and sank at its dock in California on Sunday night. The sailing vessel Kaisei came to rest on the floor of the estuary with the local fire departments stringing a boom to prevent the spread of oil from the vessel.

The Alameda Fire Department reports it began receiving calls around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, May 25, with reports of a large sailing vessel taking on water at the dock. Crews were dispatched along with a fire boat, and they arrived to find the Kaisei already submerged up to its deck. The vessel was continuing to go down and according to reports was pulling at the dock.

Alameda Fire Department responding to reports of a large sailing ship sinking

The fire boat aided in moving another vessel to a safe location. The fire department decided to cut the Kaisei free to prevent further damage to the dock and pilings. Working with the Oakland Fire Department a floating boom was placed around the vessel which is believed to contain approximately 400 gallons of diesel fuel.

Built in Poland in 1989, the sailing ship is approximately 150 feet (46 meters) in length with 8,500 sq ft (790 m2) of sails. It has a steel hull and displaces approximately 180 tons.

Kaisei under sail was used as a training ship and then for ocean research and to raise awareness of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (Ocean Voyages Institute)

The ship became an international mission and training vessel in Japan starting in 1993. She sailed for 14 years before starting to operate for the California-based non-profit Ocean Voyages Institute. The institute reports the vessel conducted three scientific voyages to the North Pacific Gyre (commonly known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch) in 2009, 2011, and 2012 as part of the efforts to remove plastics from the oceans. It was also used for various educational purposes. Residents in the area told reporters the ship had not moved in the past five years.

A spokesperson for the institute told the San Francisco Chronicle, “The Coast Guard believes that the sinking may have been caused by something large hitting the vessel.”

Divers were sent down to inspect the vessel while crews were working to contain and clean up a small amount of oil leaking from the ship. The majority of the fuel is believed to still be secure in the fuel tank. The institute reports that a salvage company has been retained to begin the operations once all the environmental concerns are addressed.



