Sailboat Runs Aground in Waikiki

Image courtesy USCG By The Maritime Executive 03-23-2020 01:56:00

On Saturday, a sailboat ran aground in front of a luxury hotel on Honolulu's famous Waikiki Beach.

The Coast Guard, the state of Hawaii and commercial salvors are working to remove the 35-foot double-masted sailing yacht Steady Beat, which is grounded about 50 yards off the beach in front of the five-star Halekulani Hotel.

The Steady Beat's anchor failed Saturday, and she ran aground at about 1450 hours that afternoon with two people on board. No injuries or pollution have been reported, and mitigation activities have been completed. The reported maximum pollution potential was 30 gallons of diesel fuel, engine lube oil, and marine batteries. All 30 gallons of fuel was removed, along with lube oil from the engine, miscellaneous household cleaners, and four marine batteries. The Coast Guard's on-scene coordinator has determined that no substantial threat of pollution now exists.

The insurer has hired a savage team to remove the vessel. For now, the response team is asking the public to use caution in the vicinity of the vessel and maintain their distance for safety.

It is the second sailboat grounding in Waikiki this year. In February, a sailing yacht grounded off Kaimana Beach in high winds, prompting a salvage effort. No injuries were reported.

