RWE Approves $4B for its Largest Offshore Wind Project to be in the UK

(RWE photo) By The Maritime Executive 03-25-2021 04:41:24

Germany energy company RWE is proceeding with the development of its largest offshore wind project, the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm located on Dogger Bank, approximately 120 miles off the UK’s North East coast. RWE was awarded the contract for the site in 2019 and how now confirmed its final investment decision to proceed with the project.

RWE plans to invest over $4 billion in the construction of the 1.4-gigawatt project. The current site is adjacent to two additional sites that RWE was recently awarded by The Crown Estate. Onshore enabling work for the Sofia project is due to start this spring and offshore construction in 2023. Final project completion is expected by Q4 2026.

“Through this decision, we strengthen our commitment to growing and investing in renewable energy in the UK, and to playing a significant part in helping deliver the UK’s ambition to grow offshore wind capacity to 40 gigawatts by 2030.,” said Tom Glover, Chief Commercial Officer RWE Renewables and RWE UK Country Chair. “Today’s milestone and the achievements to come represent successful collaboration with the local, regional and national supply chain, and the local communities with whom we are committed to continuing to work. Through our investment, Sofia presents a great opportunity for RWE to unlock long-term local jobs, and business benefits, while delivering new renewable energy for over 1.2 million UK homes every year.”

In addition to the large size of the project, this offshore wind field will feature several advancements in technology. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will supply 100 of its 14 MW offshore wind turbines, the most advanced offshore wind turbine technology available. The project will also have a single offshore converter platform, with the electricity generated transported via a high voltage direct current export cable to landfall over 130 miles away. A new onshore converter station will also be required for the project.

RWE has been working to establish its presence as the UK moves to rapidly grow the offshore wind sector. The company is also a participant in the 857MW Triton Knoll Offshore Wind Farm. RWE is also progressing four extension projects in the UK, with a combined potential installed capacity of around 2.6GW. The company also recently successfully bid for the two adjacent offshore sites located adjacent t Sofia with a potential total installed capacity of 3 GW.