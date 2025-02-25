Russian Research Vessel Sinks in Icing Conditions in Novorossiysk

A Russian research vessel has gone down because of heavy icing conditions at the port of Novorossiysk, Russia, according to dissident media outlet Crimean Wind.

The small research vessel Ashamba, operated by the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology, was moored at a marina in Novorossiysk last weekend during a severe winter storm. The crew could not counter the ice buildup fast enough to avoid a capsizing, and the vessel gradually listed to port and sank.

The risk of pollution is reportedly limited, as the vessel had a small quantity of diesel on board. The owner is deploying booms to contain any pollution, and is making plans to raise the wreck.

The Transport Prosecutor's Office for Novorossiysk has launched an investigation into the casualty, and is looking at whether there may have been any breaches of maritime regulations. Separately, the Investigative Committee of Russia's transport division has started the process of beginning its own investigation, according to Russian outlet PortNews.

Damaged freighter still awaiting port of refuge

According to Ukrainian sources, the aging freighter Pavel Grabovskiy remains stuck near the port of Azov because local authorities refuse to provide a port of refuge.

On February 16, the 46-year-old Grabovskiy began taking on water through a hole in the hull while under way in the Sea of Azov. Tugboats were deployed to provide it with assistance, and Russian authorities assert that the situation is stable.

Petro Andryushchenko, head of Ukraine's Center for the Study of Occupation, told Channel 24 that the freighter is still stuck at sea after more than a week.

"Apparently, the situation is much more serious, but they are trying not to disclose it, given the recent tanker accidents in the Black Sea. As of yesterday, the ship was in a roadstead near the port of Azov. Its repair in the open sea is much more difficult than in the port, but it was not allowed to dock," said Andryuschenko.