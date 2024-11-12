Russian Military Claims Rare Naval Drill in English Channel

The Russian Navy claims that one of its frigates carried out a rare military drill in the English Channel, and the provocative announcement drew quick pushback from UK leaders.

The newly-commissioned Russian frigate Admiral Golovko transited through the channel on November 9, accompanied by the tanker Vyazma and the surveillance ship Yantar. The convoy passed through the Dover Strait and carried out air defense, anti-submarine, helicopter rescue and counter-terrorism drills on board, according to Russia's ministry of defense. The ministry released a video showing crewmembers aboard Golovko gearing up with assault rifles and rushing on deck in preparation to repel a mock attack, though the location of the drill was not clear from the footage.

Fleet Ready Escort HMS Iron Duke escorting Russian convoy westbound through the English Channel today.



Russian tanker Vyazma, and research ship Yantar escorted by frigate RFS Admiral Golovko.



(Src/img: Dover Strait Shipping https://t.co/r7VOTvCyl8) pic.twitter.com/nN8iRLcWVO — UK Forces Tracker (@UKForcesTracker) November 9, 2024

The crew of the Gorshkov-class frigate Admiral Golovko (Pr. 22350) carried out ASW and anti-aircraft exercises during the passage of the English Channel and also conducted a training rescue operation with the use of Ka-27 helicopters.

????: MoD RF https://t.co/W6OQDZJRld pic.twitter.com/gJHifX0fFK — Massimo Frantarelli (@MrFrantarelli) November 12, 2024

The Royal Navy downplayed the announcement, saying that it shadowed the Golovko throughout the transit and observed no signs of an exercise. Frigate HMS Iron Duke was tasked with following Golovko and her escorts.

UK outlets carried the Russian announcement with dramatic headlines, noting that Golovko carries Russia's new Tsirkon (Zircon) antiship missile. The Zircon is a hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile with a claimed top speed of Mach 8-9.

The Russian statement was the first of its kind, and the message was delivered with ample publicity for a European audience. In the UK, the drill was widely perceived as a new attempt at intimidation. Britain is a leading supporter of the government of Ukraine in its ongoing defense against Russian invasion: Together with France, the UK has supplied the Storm Shadow / SCALP cruise missiles that Ukrainian forces have used repeatedly to attack Russia's Black Sea Fleet. Among other operations, suspected Storm Shadow strikes destroyed the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building and a backup command bunker in occupied Sevastopol, along with a Kilo-class submarine in a nearby shipyard.

UK shadow defense secretary James Cartlidge said that the news of the Russian Navy drill showed that the UK needs to adequately fund its own military.

"[The Russian Navy's] reports underline how Russian activity continues to pose a direct right on our doorstep, not just in Ukraine," responded Cartlidge. "That’s why it’s so important for the Government to set out a clear pathway to 2.5 percent of GDP being spent on defense - so that we can rearm at pace, and boost our deterrence."