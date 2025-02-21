Russia Recommends Increased Port Security Citing Threat from NATO



Russia’s Security Council cited increasing threats to the country’s ports and seabed infrastructure calling for increased efforts to protect its assets. This comes after NATO and neighboring countries have increased patrols in the Baltic after several incidents in which undersea cables were damaged and there has been speculation of attacks against tankers in the Russian oil trade.

Reports from the Russian media indicate that the Security Council recommended “step up monitoring of the activities of countries capable of creating threats to underwater and critical port infrastructure.” Grigory Molchanov cited the increased activity of NATO in the Baltic. He also referenced the ongoing use of unmanned attack boats by Ukraine in the Black Sea which he contends have been “repeatedly destroyed by units of the Russian Navy.”

Molchanov is quoted as saying, “There was an increase in sources of military dangers and military threats to the Russian Federation in connection with NATO’s build-up.” He asserted that NATO could be targeting maritime transport and major oil terminals, as well as railway connections. Last month, NATO along with the Baltic nations increased patrols after incidents of damage to undersea cables.

The reports did not indicate any planned specific actions, but Reuters is reporting it saw a letter from the Russian Transport Ministry outlining actions. It informs shipowners, according to Reuters, that all vessels will need to be inspected when they arrive in Russian ports. This will include the use of divers to check the hulls for possible explosives.

The move comes after it was revealed that Italian and Greek authorities are investigating damage to two Greek-owned tankers that have transported Russian oil in the past. Thenamaris confirmed that its vessel was damaged while offloading in Italy last weekend and also revealed an incident with another tanker in January as it neared Turkey. The Italian authorities included the possibility of terrorism or sabotage which has led to speculation that tankers transporting Russian oil could be the targets.

A Turkish-owned tanker was damaged while docked in Russia’s Ust-Luga early in February. Media reports called it an engine room explosion, but the mayor was quick to call it an attack on the vessel. Ust-Luga is the major Russian energy terminal on the Baltic.



