NATO Agrees to Enhance Baltic Surveillance by Air and Sea

NATO conducted a Baltic Se Allies Summit today in Helsinki and agreed to the request from Finland and Estonia to increase surveillance efforts to protect key underwater assets and deter future efforts of sabotage. The heads of state issued a joint statement expressing their concern while saying they were determined to deter, detect, and counter any attempts at sabotage.

The summit, which included the leaders from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden, focused on the issues after the incident with the cables between Finland and Estonia on December 25. The leaders said they used the meeting to address the recent increase in serious incidents damaging critical undersea infrastructure. It followed a declaration of solidarity issued on December 30.

Named “Baltic Sentry,” the effort will involve a range of assets from NATA, including frigates and maritime patrol aircraft. Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte also announced the deployment of new technologies, including a small fleet of naval drones, and highlighted that NATO will work with Allies to integrate national surveillance assets – all to improve the ability to protect critical undersea infrastructure and respond if required.

The Command Task Force – Baltic said it is working towards establishing an integrated regional picture of critical infrastructure in the Baltic. They said this would also contribute to NATO’s protection efforts.

“Baltic Sentry will deliver focused deterrence throughout the Baltic Sea and counter destabilizing acts like those observed last month,” said U.S. Army General Christopher G. Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe. “It is indicative of the Alliance’s ability to rapidly respond to such destabilization, and shows the strength of our unity in the face of any challenge.”

The ministers in their statement said the operation would run indefinitely and that it would aim to improve situational awareness and deter hostile activities. They welcomed the efforts of the Allies saying it would see additional assets at sea, in the air, and below the surface, involved to enhance vigilance and deterrence.

“Russia´s use of the so-called shadow fleet poses a particular threat to the maritime and environmental security in the Baltic Sea region and globally,” the ministers said in their joint statement. “This reprehensible practice also threatens the integrity of undersea infrastructure, increases risks connected to sea-dumped chemical munitions, and significantly supports funding of Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

Days after the incident last month, the Baltic nations of Estonia, Lithuania, Sweden, and Finland, all reported they had launched new efforts to monitor and protect critical undersea infrastructure. The leaders of Finland and Estonia spoke and concluded to make a call on NATO to also increase its efforts in the region citing not only the damage on Christmas Day but previous incidents including a Chinese cargo ship that damaged underwater assets in 2023.

Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkevics highlighted the challenge of monitoring all the vessels transiting the Baltic. Rinkevics noted that 2,000 ships are crossing the Baltic every day, admitting it was not possible to ensure total protection. He said this effort however is designed to a bold signal.

