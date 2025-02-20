Authorities Explore if Tankers in the Russian Oil Trade Are Being Targeted

Italian authorities are confirming that they have widened the investigation into damage to a Greek-owned tanker offloading last week in a northern Italian port. According to multiple media reports, the investigation is looking at terrorism as details also emerged on two other incidents with tankers in recent weeks in the Mediterranean.

The anti-terrorism unit of Genoa’s Public Prosecutor’s Office has reportedly become involved in the incident that damaged the Greek-owned Seajewel (108,888 dwt) overnight between February 14 and 15. The Port Authority of Savona, Italy confirmed earlier this week that offloading operations had been suspended after anomalies were observed without specifying what happened.

The chief prosecutor told Reuters they have taken the data from the vessel’s “black box” as part of an investigation into possible terrorist activities. The report indicates divers found a 28 x 47-inch hole in the hull of the tanker. Previously the report said the plates were driven inward indicating external force. They also cited the presence of dead fish in the area.

The vessel’s owner Thenamaris of Greece confirmed that the crew was safe while also mentioning that there were third-party individuals involved in the offloading. They said the Greek authorities were also investigating and in the same statement said the investigation involved a second tanker, Seacharm (112,000 dwt) which had been damaged in January while sailing to Turkey.

That caused widespread speculation fueled by a report by Lloyd’s List that detailed yet another previously unreported incident involving a tanker. The reports indicate the product tanker Grace Ferrum (50,000 dwt) was damaged while at anchor in Libyan waters and remains at the port weeks later.

Bloomberg points out that both of the Thenamaris tankers in the past had called at Russia’s Novorossiysk port and previously transported Russian oil. They state that it appears neither tanker was violating sanctions carrying Russian oil this year when they were damaged. The Grace Ferrum had called at Ust-Luga in the Baltic. Russian authorities also asserted that another tanker, Koala, was attacked causing the explosion while it was in the port of Ust-Luga.

The four incidents all occurring in 2025 have prompted media speculation that vessels in the Russian oil trade are being targeted. Italian and Greek investigators will be looking into these allegations as they seek the cause of the damage to the Thenamaris tankers.

Adding to the speculation are also the allegations that the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major operating as a military sealift ship was attacked causing it to sink in December 2024. The operator of the vessel asserted it was an attack that sunk the vessel while the Russian fleet off Syria also came under pressure with reports of at least one fire aboard a ship being used as part of the Syrian evacuation.

Officials have said it is far too early to link these incidents. They could be a coincidence or possibly someone is targeting shipping supporting Russia.

