Royal Navy, RNLI Rescue Two Children Injured in RIB Accident

Paramedics met the Yarmouth RNLI lifeboat at the pier (Yarmouth RNLI)

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a UK based charity and largely volunteer run organization, recently provided support in the rescue of two children on Sunday morning.

At about 1045 hours, Yaramouth’s Severn-class all weather lifeboat was called to action by HM Coastguard to medevac two children with head injuries.

The volunteer crew quickly headed east out of Yarmouth harbor to meet with a Royal Naval patrol vessel, the HMS Ranger. The Ranger's crew had rescued two adults and two children who had been aboard a high-speed RIB tour boat; the children had sustained injuries when it struck a wave.

The individuals were quickly transported from the HMS Ranger to the RNLI’s Severn class lifeboat and taken into Yarmouth's harbor, where they were met by awaiting ambulances and paramedics.

The accident followed shortly after a warning from the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) about the safety of high-speed RIB outings. In August, a 15-year-old passenger died when a high-speed RIB tour boat allided with a buoy on Southampton Water.

“These rides [commercial tour experiences] can provide excitement, entertainment and fun, and for this reason they are popular . . . [But] I want to remind operators that they also have a duty of care for their passengers, and safety should not be compromised in pursuit of a thrill," cautioned MAIB Chief Inspector Captain Andrew Moll (RN).